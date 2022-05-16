Pune Police Files Non-cognisable Offence Against 4 NCP Workers Over Assault On BJP Leader

In a key development, Pune police have registered a non-cognizable offence against four NCP workers who allegedly assaulted BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar over his “derogatory” social media comments about NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Earlier on May 15, Ambekar complained that he was assaulted at his Pune office by NCP workers though he had already removed two objectionable lines from the Facebook post voluntarily after he received calls from senior BJP leaders.

An officer from the Khadak police station stated that a non-cognisable offence against four NCP workers has been filed based on Ambekar’s complaint. The NCP workers are booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). So far, no arrest has been made as in a non-cognisable offence, police require permission from the court to make an arrest.

BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar assaulted by NCP workers in his office

Detailing the entire episode of the social media post, Ambekar had stated that he shared a poem on his Facebook handle, but without directly naming anyone. He agreed that he shouldn't have written the last two lines in the poem and for the same, he said he received a call from his party leaders Girish Bapat and Jagdish Mullick. The BJP leaders told Ambekar that they had got a call from the NCP’s Ankush Kakade objecting to the Facebook post. Following this, he immediately deleted the two lines at the request of the party leaders. And further posted an apology on the Facebook post too.

An NCP worker posing as a business owner who needed tax advice approached Ambekar who is a tax consultant. The man along with 20 other people came to his office and allegedly slapped him after arguing with him.

While NCP’s Ankush Kakade had said that the attack was a result of frustrated feelings among the NCP workers because since the party takes a tolerant stance, its leaders become easy targets of defamatory and derogatory campaigns.

