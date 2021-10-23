Pune Police Seize Over 250 Ganja Trees And Samplings; Two Arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police arrested two men on Saturday for allegedly being involved in the commercial production of Ganja. According to the information shared by the local police, a small quantity of Ganja was seized from the residence of the accused. Upon further interrogation, the accused revealed the location of the farm they used to grow the drug for commercial sale. The police said that they confiscated a total of 250 trees and saplings of ganja worth Rs 11 lakhs and that the accused will be produced before the court today. The police said they will release further information soon.

Delhi Police’s big bust on ganja

Earlier last month, the Delhi Police officials announced that they recovered 661 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market from west Delhi's Naraina area. The police said that they also arrested three men in connection with the ganja supplies. The accused were identified as Rafique Khan (22), who belongs from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Raj Kishore (42), who is a resident of Samaypur Badli and Chetan Gatan Khara (36), who lives in Odisha.

The police said that they received information about some people involved in the drug peddling would come in a truck to supply the contraband. Police decided to set a trap under the Naraina flyover as the truck was identified and stopped by the police. The two men inside the truck were easily overpowered by the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

The DCP further said that the truck was filled with logs, under which there was a hidden cabin filled with 661 kg of ganja. The police arrested the two men and seized the ganja. The police further revealed that the accused disclosed that ganja was ordered by a person named Shera and his partner Bahadur Singh. It was also revealed that Shera purchased the contraband from Khara in Odisha, police said. After the information, several raids were conducted at the various places in Odisha's Koraput and Khara. The police said that they made several arrests and the DCP said that Khara revealed that he arranged the recovered contraband from tribal areas of Andhra-Odisha border.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)