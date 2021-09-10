Pune Police To Appoint Special Prosecutor And Fast-track Heinous Minor Gangrape Case

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday informed that the police has decided to designate a special public prosecutor to fight the case of abduction and gangrape of a 14-year-old girl last month.

The top cop stated that the case will be tried in a fast track court as sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been slapped against 14 accused in the case.

Auto driver misguides 14-year-old and rapes her

The 14-year-old victim, who was waiting at the Pune railway station to board a train to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an autorickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day, after which he promised to find her accommodation for the night.

The police had informed that the autorickshaw driver misguided her, and several of his associates, including auto-rickshaw drivers and two Class IV railway staff, gangraped her at multiple places in the city.

POCSO provision allows the appointment of a special public prosecutor

"We intend to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case and as there is a provision in the POCSO Act itself, the case will be tried in a fast track court," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

As per the police, the victim, after being subjected to sexual assaults by the accused, headed to meet her friend. While investigating the missing complaint filed by the family, the police tracked the girl to Chandigarh and she was brought back. An offence was registered later.

14 miscreants held so far

"When the girl was brought back, she was in a mental shock. She was admitted to a hospital," said a Pune police officer. So far, 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Based on the CCTV footage from the railway station area, the first accused, a rickshaw driver, was held and later as the chain of events unfolded, other accused were also apprehended," Commissioner Gupta said.

The Pune Police had started investigating the case after the father of the victim registered a missing complaint on September 1.

