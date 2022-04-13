Punjab: 1 Month After AAP Takes Power, Pro-Khalistani Banners Seen At Rupnagar SSP Office

In a noteworthy development in Punjab, pro-Khalistani posters were spotted hanging outside the SSP Vivek Sheel Soni's (Senior Superintendent of Police) office in Rupnagar's Canal Colony. The local police are on the lookout to nab the perpetrators of the unlawful deed, including searches via CCTV footage. While an investigation is underway, sources informed that police rushed to spots to remove the banners and pro-Khalistani provocative signs were reportedly scrapped down by the early hours of Wednesday.

Political analysts and members of the Opposition in Punjab said such incidents further cement speculations over Arvind Kejriwal's AAP taking scrumptious aid from anti-national elements.

Pro-Khalistani flags in Punjab due to AAP's association with terror outfits: BJP leader

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa opined on the recent trend of provoking citizens against anti-India propaganda saying, "It is very true. But why is this happening now? The reason being that for the sake of elections- the Aad Aadmi Party has been taking support from various this kind of groups, whether they were in India or abroad."

"Now, those people (anti-India elements) have come to the fore and they are aware of the fact that the state government (AAP) will not be able to hinder their movements, given the aid they provided during polls. This is a dangerous trend as we are of the one-nation belief. Even Sikhs will never carry out such deeds but there exists a mischievous lot. And the matter of regret is that this mischievous section is supported by the Aad Aadmi Party," Sirsa added while stating that such reports hurt Sikhs the most.

"Since AAP came to power, law and order are disrupted in Punjab and goons have taken to the streets," he added.

Did AAP take pro-Khalistani outfit's aid during Punjab elections?

Two days ahead of the Punjab election, BJP accused AAP of circulating a "fake letter" in which terror outfit Sikhs for Justice had extended support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. This came after a purported letter by SFJ did the rounds on social media which urged people to vote for AAP to fulfil its aim to carve out an independent country of Khalistan.

However, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message rubbishing this and instead held AAP, Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal responsible for spreading this "fake letter".

Arvind Kejriwal seeks to become PM of independent Punjab: Ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Acclaimed poet and former AAP associate Kumar Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him about his willingness to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country. Speaking to ANI on February 16, Vishwas said that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail.

The ex-AAP leader alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (which are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation".