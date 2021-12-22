Punjab: 15-member Team Probing Sacrilege Attempt At Golden Temple, Says Amritsar DCP

Following the Golden Temple sacrilege incidents, the Punjab police have now informed that an investigation is underway. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP, Amritsar said that a 15-member team is now probing the alleged killing over sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple. He also informed that the police are now investigating across the city as the identity of the person remains unknown.

Speaking to Republic TV, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal said that the police were strictly probing the case, but it is taking time. “Investigation in the sacrilege incident at Golden Temple is going on. We are searching railway stations and bus stands to find out where the person came from. We are trying everything, but it is difficult. Checking one single CCTV camera footage is taking 3-4 hours, but we are checking every single camera footage available”, the DCP said.

“15-member team is now probing the matter. We couldn’t find the person in the videos from the railway station or bus stand but we saw him directly at the temple. Now we are looking at the footage from the previous days of the incident as it is important to find how many days he was in Amritsar,” the police officer informed. He also added that it was highly unlikely that there was someone else with this person. “He was roaming alone, sitting alone, there was no one with him in the videos we have,” he said. The DCP further informed that the police are working day and night into the case and the post-mortem report of the person was being analysed.

Sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed to death by enraged devotees. The police found no identification on the accused and a post-mortem of the body is currently being done to ascertain his identity. An SIT has been constituted to probe the sacrilege.

In another incident on Sunday, a man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahit' at Nizampur Gurudwara. However, police said that they have not found any evidence of the desecration of Nishan Sahib. In an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon said," We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala".

