Punjab: 2 Gangsters Arrested In Amritsar In Cross-firing; 2 Kg Heroin, Pistols Recovered

In a big development, Punjab police arrested two gangsters in the Jandiala area of Amritsar district on Wednesday, August 17, following a cross-firing between them and also recovered heroin from them.

As per the preliminary information, on Wednesday, the police signalled a vehicle to stop at a checkpoint in the Jandiala area of Amritsar. Rather than stopping the car, the gangsters broke the barricades and ran away from the checkpoint, following which police chased them for 11 km. According to the police officials, the gangsters started firing at the police party that was chasing them all along. However, the police soon nabbed the gangsters near Wadalajol drain who are believed to be members of the Bhagwanpuria gang. Notably, the Bhagwanpuria gang has a close association with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi-- the alleged 'mastermind' of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Police recover 2kg of heroin, 30 bore pistol

The arrested gangsters have been identified as Gurbhej and Samsher and both of them are residents of Punjab's Tarn Taran. It is significant to mention that the Punjab police also recovered about 2 Kg of heroin drug along with a 30 bore pistol from the arrested gangsters of the Bhagwanpuria gang.

Notably, this comes after a bomb was found planted under the Bolero SUV of a Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Tuesday, August 16.

IED recovered in Amritsar

A major crisis was averted on Tuesday morning after a bomb was found planted under the Bolero SUV of a Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police in Amritsar. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the car belonged to officer Dilbag Singh and the IED was discovered when a person washing the car spotted the bomb and informed the Sub-Inspector. Following the discovery, the bomb squad was called in and the IED was safely removed from the vehicle.

In the footage from CCTV cameras installed around Singh's house, two bike-borne men were seen planting the bomb under Singh's car last night and quickly fled the scene. Meanwhile, Punjab Police have launched an investigation into the matter to uncover the conspiracy behind the suspected targeted killing. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bomb was connected to the ignition of the SUV, and it would have been triggered the moment the vehicle's engines were started.