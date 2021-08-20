Punjab: After Recovery Of Tiffin Bombs, NIA Detains Separatist Bhindranwale's Grandnephew

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Friday conducted raids along with Punjab Police across the state. This latest development comes after the recovery of tiffin bombs, RDX and pistols from the residence of former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, who is the brother of Khalistani separatist Lakhbir Singh Rode.

The National Investigation Agency had conducted a raid at Rode's home in Jalandhar after receiving intelligence while investigating the tiffin bomb drop case, in which a tiffin box fitted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was dropped using a drone in Punjab's Amritsar on August 8.

Tiffin box bomb recovered in Punjab

Earlier on August 9, Director General of Punjab police Dinkar Gupta had found an abandoned bag that had seven pouches, a plastic tiffin, five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9mm pistol, an explosive substance weighing over 2 kg, a remote control device and a switch. A power energiser of 9 volts and three detonators were also found in the bag and the bomb was packed in foam packing, the DGP added.

Gupta said, “In the last two to three months, there has been increased activity from across the border. There is a lot of pressure on militant outfits, and anti-national elements to do something around Independence Day and this is in the notice of Punjab Police and central agencies involved in counterterrorism efforts."

(Image: PTI-Representative)