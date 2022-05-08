Punjab AG Assures High Court Tajinder Bagga Will Not Be Arrested Till May 10 Hearing

Following the Mohali court's arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now stayed the arrest and also directed to take no coercive action till the next hearing. This came after Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday following which, he was taken over by the Delhi Police.

Notably, informing about the stay order, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who is also representing Bagga in the court, stated that the High Court has granted relief and coercive action will be taken till the next date of hearing. The hearing took place on Saturday late at night. In addition to that, the Advocate General of Punjab, who was also present during the hearing told the court that Bagga will not be arrested till Tuesday as the matter is to be listed before the high court.

The High Court's decision came in view of Bagga's application wherein the BJP leader had contended that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR lodged against him by "AAP leaders with an ulterior motive for political gains."

In the first reaction to this development, the BJP leader's father spoke to ANI and expressed his happiness. "We're happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join," he said.

Mohali court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Bagga

The Mohali Court on Saturday issued a second arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga following the FIR filed by AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia.

Issuing the warrant, the court also ordered the Punjab police to arrest Bagga and further produce him before the Judicial Magistrate "without fail".

The order directed to the Officer Incharge of the State Cyber Crime, Mohali reads, "Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga S/O Pritpal Singh, R/O B-1/170 Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec. 153A,505,505(2),506 IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not."

Earlier, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on the basis of an FIR filed in April 2022. They picked him up from his residence during the early hours of Friday. Following this, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on the basis of Tajinder Bagga's father and the Delhi Police with the help of the Haryana police got the custody of Bagga.

Image: ANI/PTI