Punjab AG Avers Tajinder Bagga 'given Concession' By State Govt Over Delay In Arrest

After a Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 7, he was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ordered no coercive action shall be taken against him till the next hearing on May 10. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV regarding the High Court order, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu stated that there is no 'urgency' to arrest Bagga and hence, they will wait till Tuesday.

Anmol Rattan Sidhu told Republic, “We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10. It is on the concession by the state government. There is no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday".

He further added that though Bagga is an accused as per their case, they respect the court order and hence will wait till Tuesday to move to further actions.

Tajinder Bagga released

It is pertinent to mention here that the hearing of a petition filed by the Punjab government regarding the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in the Punjab & Haryana High Court has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 10. The BJP leader was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon residence on Friday night and was released and allowed to head home.

After the Punjab Police team took Bagga away in the morning, his father filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station alleging the BJP leader had been abducted. The Delhi Police had filed an FIR and its inspector Antariksh approached the Dwarka court for a search warrant.

Pritpal Singh Bagga, the father of arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, alleged that Punjab Police personnel barged into his Delhi home in the early hours of Friday and dragged his son away without providing a proper reason. However, Punjab Police said they had sent a notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he refused to respond.

