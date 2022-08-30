Last Updated:

Punjab Again Tops NCRB's List Of Crime Rates Under NDPS Act; Himachal, Arunachal Follow

According to data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the NDPS Act, Punjab again topped the list of crime rates at 32.8%.

Punjab

According to data issued by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, Punjab once again topped the list of crime rates (per lakh population) in cases lodged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last year.

NCRB data revealed that Punjab recorded the highest crime rate in the nation at 32.8% (per lakh population) in 2021. According to the NCRB data, the projected population of Punjab was 304.04 lakh in 2021 and there were 9,972 cases of NDPS Act reported in the state during the year.

Punjab was followed by Himachal Pradesh at 20.8%. As per the report, 1,537 NDPS Act cases were reported from the state.

Himachal was followed by Arunachal Pradesh which reported an NDPS Act crime rate of 17.2%. Kerala reported 16% crime rate whereas Uttarakhand reported 15.4%. Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported an NDPS Act crime rate of 12.5%.

Gujarat and Bihar recorded the lowest crime rates under NDPS Act in 2021 

According to the NCRB report, the lowest crime rate under NDPS Act in 2021 was reported in UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu at 0.5 percent, followed by the states of Gujarat at 0.7 percent and Bihar at 1.2 percent. 

Of the 9,972 NDPS cases in Punjab, 5,766 involved narcotics possession for trafficking. This represents a crime rate of 19% in the sub-category, which is again the highest among all states and Union Territories. Himachal Pradesh came in second at 14.7%, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 9.9 percent

NCRB report further revealed that with 4,206 cases of possession of drugs for personal consumption, Punjab was also among the top three states at a 13.8 percent crime rate. The top state in this sub-category is Kerala with 14.3%. Arunachal Pradesh reported 14.2%. As per the report, Uttarakhand reported a 13% crime rate, placing it in fourth place in this sub-category. 

