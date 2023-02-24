Punjab Anarchy: How Amritpal Singh Brought The Mann Govt To Its Knees In A Matter Of Hours

The state of Punjab witnessed a complete collapse of law and order, while getting the state government on its knees before one man, Amritpal Singh and his associates within few hours.



The mob led by Amritpal Singh, who is a preacher and head of the 'Waris Panjab De' group, outnumbered heavily deployed police in Punjab's Ajnala by attacking them with swords, lathis and pelting stones at them, leaving several cops seriously injured with bleeding wounds.



Not only this, they broke all the barricades laid to stop them and went on to capture the Ajnala Police Station, eventually making the police bow down to them and forcing them to strike a deal.

Amritpal's aide to be released on Feb 24

This comes after the Punjab Police had filed an FIR against Amritpal and his associates and had apprehended one of his aides. Amritpal demanded the release of his aide and removal of the FIR registered against him and his associates. The latest incident in Punjab has triggered a debate on whether Amritpal Singh is bigger than the state or the law in Punjab?



Reportedly, Amritpal Singh had announced earlier that he will conduct a march from his village to Ajnala police station to mark the protest against the registration of an FIR against him and his associates and demanding the release of his aide, who was apprehended by the police.



In wake of the announcement made by Amritpal Singh, over 500 policemen were deployed to hold back the marching protestors and layers of barricades were laid on the way.



On February 23, at around 1.45 pm, the crowd with swords and sticks began approaching and suddenly turned violent. They broke all the layers of barricades put on to block the roads with their vehicles and marched towards the Ajnala police station.



Another layer of barricade was laid ahead of Ajnala police station, where the crowd allegedly became violent and started attacking the police deployed there with swords, sticks and also pelted stones at them. They broke the layer of barricades and went on to capture the police station.



During the attack, which went on to around 6 hours, several policemen received serious injuries, who were taken to hospitals. During the rampage the Punjab Police looked helpless and appeared to be at back foot.



Following the hours of standoff and conquest at the police station, the Punjab Police were forced to strike a deal with Amritpal Singh and agreed to release his aide Lovepreet Toofan on February 24.



The whole episode has raised a number of questions on where Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan was, when the Punjab cops were being brutally thrashed and a complete show of anarchy was held for almost six hours in the state.



It also brought the entire failure of the Punjab Police, including their strategic failure and intelligence failure, to the fore.



It has also raised questions on whether the Centre will take note of the grave surrender of the police of the border state before one man, where safety remains very crucial for the security of the entire country.