Punjab: Another Accused Identified In Case Related To IED Being Planted In Police Vehicle

In a major development in connection to an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under a vehicle of a Punjab police officer, the name of the main accused who is said to have guided Fatehdeep Singh to carry out the plan, has cropped up. Fatehdeep Singh, Harpal Singh, and another person have been arrested so far in the case by the Punjab Police.

The police, after interrogating Fatehdeep, got the name of one Shyam Sundar who is said to have been behind the entire conspiracy. He also allegedly held a meeting in Ludhiana, days before the bomb was planted. Furthermore, he not only supported the handlers financially but also guided them in executing the plan. The police interrogation further revealed that Shyam Sundar had instructed the bomb planters to leave the country after carrying out the plan following which they would have been taken to Canada via Maldives and Dubai.

As far as the investigation is concerned, the police are smelling a deep-rooted conspiracy tracing its base in Canada where pro-Khalistani handlers are planning such attacks. While efforts are being made to arrest more people in the entire chain of plans, raids are also being carried out to arrest Shyam Sundar.

Amritsar bomb plant case

Earlier last week, an IED was found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at the Ranjit Avenue locality in Amritsar. The CCTV footage from the spot also surfaced showing bike-borne men executing the plan.

Following this, the police launched an investigation and arrested two people including Harpal Singh and Fatehdeep Singh. Later on Saturday, the third man identified as Rajendra was also arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in coordination with the Punjab Police from the Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district, reported PTI. The arrested accused was handed over to the team from the Punjab police.

(Image: Republic)