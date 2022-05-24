Punjab: Anti-corruption Branch Arrests Vijay Singla After Mann's Sacking Of Health Min

The Anti-Corruption Branch of Punjab on Tuesday arrested Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him. Before his arrest, Vijay Singla was sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the cabinet.

According to Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Vijay Singla had demanded a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Action was taken against Vijay Singla after concrete evidence was uncovered in this regard.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that an AAP Minister has been sacked in this fashion within months of the formation of the government.

“For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister,” claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement. “Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister in 2015 had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case,” added the Punjab CMO.

AAP's anti-corruption stance

Earlier, while addressing a live press conference in October 2015, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had sacked his Food Supplies Minister Asim Ahmed Khan over corruption charges.

After assuming power in March, Bhagwant Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline aimed at eradicating the menace of corruption in the state. He urged people to record an audio or video clip of an official demanding bribe for any work and send it to the helpline number.

CM Bhagwant Mann said, “People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation.”

CM Bhagwant Mann further stated, "As long as mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue for the nation. Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for even 1% corruption."

Raghav Chadha reacts to Bhagwant Mann's action

Reacting to the ouster of the Punjab Health Minister on Twitter, AAP MP Raghav Chadha remarked, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. Zero tolerance for corruption. Commendable decision by CM Bhagwant Mann."