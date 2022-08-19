Punjab: Basketball Player Pushed Off Stadium Roof For Resisting Rape; Father Files FIR

After an 18-year-old girl fell off the stadium roof allegedly resisting a rape attempt by three youths in Punjab’s Moga district, the victim’s father came forward and filed an FIR against Jatin Kanda and two unknown persons. In the complaint, the victim's father stated that on August 12 his daughter had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice but did not return home.

"Jatin Kanda among others took the 18-year-old basketball player forcibly to the stadium where the three accused tried to sexually assault her and when she resisted, she was pushed from the roof of the stadium," the FIR accessed by Republic TV read.

The father in the complaint said that he received a call from an unknown person at around 7:30 pm, who asked him to reach the city's civil hospital as his daughter met an accident. In the FIR, he also revealed that the accused Jatin and his daughter were good friends.

According to the report, the Moga police is yet to record the victim's statement as she was not able to speak as the accident has left her jaws fractured.

Basketball player falls off stadium roof to avoid rape attempt

An 18-year-old basketball player suffered multiple fractures after three youths, who allegedly tried to rape her, pushed her off the roof of a stadium in Punjab’s Moga district, news agency PTI reported on Thursday citing police officials. The player was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana after she sustained multiple fractures in her jaws, hands and legs. The victim fell from a height of 25 feet.

Reportedly, the incident took place on August 12, however, it earlier seemed to be a suicide attempt by the girl. The three accused are at large and absconding since then. The search operation has been launched to nab the accused. Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Khurana on Thursday informed that raids are being made to arrest the accused.

According to PTI, a case under several sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Court has been registered against Jatin and his two aides.