Punjab: BSF Foils Bid To Smuggle Contraband In Amritsar; Recovers 3.02 Kg Heroin & Pistol

Punjab wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled another attempt to smuggle contraband in Punjab's Amritsar by recovering it near the border area. According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, they recovered 03 packets of contraband items wrapped in yellow adhesive tape while a farmer was ploughing his land by tractor ahead of the India-Pakistan border fence in the area near village Bharopal in the Amritsar district.

As per the BSF, the contraband item is suspected to be Heroin and the gross weight of the recovered three packets is approximately 3.02 kg. Along with Heroin, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 5 rounds (.30 bore) were dug out by the BSF's Kissan Guard troops on Friday.

Narco terror bid foiled by BSF

"Vigilant BSF Kissan Guard troops recovered 3 packets of suspected Heroin (Wt - 3.020Kgs) a/w 1 pistol & 5 rds (.30 bore) ahead of border fence in the farming field, while a farmer was ploughing by a tractor," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted on Friday.

The recovery of banned narcotic substance near the border area in Punjab raises the question of cross-border smuggling of drugs and Pakistan's continuous attempt to spread narco-terror in the country. It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time that the BSF has foiled the drug smuggling attempt in the border areas of Punjab.

Earlier in May, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar border area, carrying nearly 10 kg of suspected Heroin. Informing from its official Twitter handle, BSF Punjab Frontier said that they recovered 9 packets from the Pakistani drone which they shot down, informing further that these packets are suspected to have Heroin weighing 10.67 kilograms. Similar to the recent recovery of the contraband items, these packets which were recovered in May were also wrapped in "yellow adhesive tapes". However, unlike the earlier recovery, the BSF also recovered a pistol and magazine in the recent operation.