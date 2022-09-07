Punjab: BSF Foils Major Narcotics Smuggling Bid From Pakistan; Seizes Herion Worth Rs 38cr

Foiling yet another cross-border smuggling bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 6.370 kgs of heroin worth Rs 38 crores and 190 gms of superior quality opium from the Fazilka district of Punjab. This came just a day after the BSF had seized heroin from the same district by carrying out massive searches.

Meanwhile, providing details about the recoveries on Wednesday, the BSF stated that Pakistan-based smugglers were trying to enter the Indian territory in the dark during night with a huge consignment of drugs. The forces fired on smugglers when they were running away.

The operation was carried out in the village of Muhar Jamsher of Fazilka district in Punjab earlier in the morning. In retaliation to the smugglers' activities, the BSF also fired on them following which they ran away, taking advantage of the darkness.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the BSF after acting on a specific input seized heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores in the Jhangar Bhaini village of Punjab’s Fazilka. In the same way, Pakistan-based smugglers were trying to sneak into the area. However, on the basis of a specific input, the troops of 66 Battalion BSF conducted massive searches and seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores.

Cross-border smuggling

Earlier on August 25, the BSF in Jammu had foiled a smuggling bid through the International Border in the Samba area and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics. BSF had also recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on August 23.

A BSF spokesman said; “Today in the early hours, alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through International border in Samba area and a Pakistani intruder was shot and recovered about 8 packets of Narcotics (Heroin) on International border in Samba area. Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, three M3 Rifles with four magazines, and two pistols with two magazines in the Ferozepur sector were also recovered. This came just a week after the Punjab police arrested two gangsters in the Jandiala area of Amritsar district on August 17. After a cross-firing, the police also recovered heroin from them.

Apart from these, attempts have been also made to infiltrate weapons with the help of terrorists through the borders.

Image: ANI