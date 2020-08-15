Punjab CM Recalls Sacrifice Of Soldiers During Freedom Struggle, Lauds Galwan Martyrs

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lauded the citizens of the State for being at the frontline of the wars fought by the country during the freedom struggle. Amarinder Singh remembered how the jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands erstwhile 'Kaala Paani' still carries names of hundreds of Punjabis who contributed to the freedom movement.

Recalling the latest sacrifice of the soldiers during the fierce Galwan valley clashes, Amarinder Singh called out China for pretending to be friends saying that like Pakistan, it too had witnessed a befitting retaliation for its attack on the nations' borders.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the belligerence of India's neighbours, calling out their aatankvaad (terrorism) and their vistaarvaad ( expansionism) saying, "We were challenged along our borders at LAC and LoC. But our country has given a befitting response to those attacking us, in their own tongue. We are dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the country. The entire world has seen how we protected our borders in Ladakh. I salute all the Bravehearts."

The Punjab Chief Minister also spoke about the country's biggest challenge at the moment which is the COVID-19 pandemic, talking about how various Sikh organisations were fighting the 'invisible' enemy by providing free food, medicines, and shelter to the needy. During the national health crisis, Amarinder Singh also lauded that farmers of the State for producing and providing enough grains to feed the nation even during the nationwide lockdown.

Requesting the citizens of Punjab for their cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amarinder Singh assured the workers and the industrialists that a revival of the economy was near, hailing them for showing resilience amid the pandemic. He also praised the students for adapting to newer modes of education during the pandemic and studying tirelessly to achieve their dreams.

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. The PM unfurled the National Flag and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines had been issued along with each invitation card. Due to the COVID pandemic, schoolchildren were absent from the celebrations this year.

