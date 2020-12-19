Punjab CM Sets Targets For Police Officials For Time-bound Investigation Of Heinous Cases

In a bid to ensure time-bound investigation in criminal cases especially those against women and children, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday issued directions to DGP Dinkar Gupta, asking him to set 'specific targets' for investigation of heinous crime cases by police officers.

A police officer, across ranks, would now have to ensure that he investigates a set number of cases and issues a set number of challans every year. This would be monitored by strict supervision, regular follow-ups, and close coordination with law officers, as per the new directions.

"The ADCP in the three Police Commissionerates and SPs posted in the districts will now be required to personally investigate at least 6 heinous crime cases in a year and submit challans under their own name, while ACP/ DSP Sub-Divisions have been tasked to personally investigate at least 8 heinous crime cases in a year and submit challans under their own name," as per an official statement.

In addition to this, directives have been issued to the officers of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) under which they would now be required to camp at the scene of crime till the case is solved. This would be applicable for Special Reported (SR) cases namely those that involve - murder, rape, and atrocities against women and children.

"The DGP further directed IGP/DIG Ranges, CPs and SSPs to ensure compliance of these directions and send a Compliance Report, along with the list of heinous crime cases being investigated by officers, by January 5, 2021. IGP/DIG Ranges will also hold monthly crime meetings while CPs and SSPs will hold weekly crime meetings where they will review compliance with the directions," the statement added.

According to the Punjab Chief Minister, these new targets would help ensure accountability of the force and would help in timely investigation and prosecution of cases, something that had taken a back seat due to lack of supervision by the gazetted police officers.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)