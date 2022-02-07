Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey who was earlier arrested was taken to the civil hospital in Jalandhar for medical tests on Sunday late night by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate. This came after a Jalandhar court had remanded Bhupinder Singh to the ED custody till February 8 in the case.

In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic, Bhupinder Singh can be seen taken to the hospital by the officials late at night while he was surrounded by several police officials and media personnel. According to reports, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of not feeling well. He reportedly informed about suffering from several diseases and feeling suffocated while being in custody after which he was immediately taken for a medical check-up.

While this is not the first time when Singh had complained about health issues. Earlier before the interrogation, he had filed a written medical statement saying he was suffering from various health ailments and might undergo breathing problems while remaining in custody. Meanwhile, the officials have also informed Singh's lawyers about the same to evade any kind of misinformation or miscommunication as the chief minister's nephew makes attempts to protect himself by making excuses.

Bhupinder Singh Honey remanded to ED custody in illegal sand mining case

Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was arrested late in the evening on Thursday, February 3 in connection to the multi-crore illegal sand mining case giving a major setback for the Congress-led Punjab government ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to officials, he was arrested after recovery of crores of unaccounted money from various premises linked to him in Mohali and Ludhiana and further Rs 200 crore from his aide, Sandeep Kumar. The raids were carried out at various locations across Punjab in connection to the illegal mining case this January. A total of Rs 10 crores, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh has been recovered from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates, declared the Enforcement Directorate.

Image: PTI/ANI