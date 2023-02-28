Punjab Congress Leader Major Singh Dhaliwal Shot Dead By Woman In Tarn Taran 

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Punjab where Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman in Tarn Taran on Monday, informed police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said that the accused woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed the leader due to some personal reasons.

The incident happened near a marriage palace owned by the deceased leader in Sangwa village which is in the bordering town of Patti. The woman fired several shots at the Dhaliwal and two bullets hit him resulting in his death, the police added. As per sources, the accused woman was an employee at the deceased leader's marriage hall and was working as a flower decorator.

The police have dispatched teams in a bid to nab the accused, they said.

Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.