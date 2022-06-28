Punjab Cop Shoots Unarmed Civilian In Thigh During Scuffle; Victim Undergoing Treatment

Following a scuffle between the cops and a couple in Punjab's Derabassi on Monday, an on-duty police officer shot at the man injuring him in the thigh. This happened when the man identified as Hitesh confronted the Sub-Inspector (SI) for misbehaving with his wife, however, the argument escalated and resulted in the cop firing at him.

The entire incident which has been captured on a camera clearly shows the couple along with a few of their relatives arguing with the police team. Later, they gheraoed an officer following which the unarmed man got shot in his thigh and was seen bleeding as he crippled back. It is pertinent to note that many other officers who were also there at the site did not intervene or try to calm down the dispute or prevent the mishap.

The victim who sustained a bullet injury in his leg is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In the meantime, as per local reports, the couple was asked by the police to search their bags, however, they refused and instead started arguing with the police. Later, they called some of their other relatives who tried attacking the police. While the victim's family has alleged an 'intentional attack' by the cop, the police have denied such allegations and stated that it was merely out of 'self-defence'.

"We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform," said one of the policemen (26.06) pic.twitter.com/9JNbhXFFlh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

An investigation is yet to be initiated in the matter.

Image: Republic World