Last Updated:

Punjab Cop Who Shot At Unarmed Civilian Booked; AAP MLA Assures Stern Action

AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that the party condemns the incident of the police officer shooting at an unarmed civilian. An inquiry has been ordered.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Punjab Police

Image: Republic/Facebook


In a stern reaction to the incident of a Punjab Police official shooting an unarmed man in Derabassi, the cop has now been booked. SI Balwinder Singh, the accused police official was earlier suspended and an investigation against him was launched after a complaint was filed. Following this, AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that an inquiry has been launched following which action would be taken.

In a first reaction to the incident, AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that an inquiry has been ordered. “Inquiry has been ordered and whosoever found guilty will not be spared. We condemn the incident,” the AAP leader told Republic. He further reiterated that action will be taken based on the inquiry.

“Only after the inquiry we can say who was at fault whether it is the police or the citizen at fault is a matter of inquiry,” the AAP MLA added. This comes after the shocking incident that took place on Monday night in the Derabassi area after a scuffle broke out between a police officer and a couple. Amid the scuffle, the on-duty official shot at the unarmed man. The Punjab Police SI has been accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg and an FIR has been lodged.

READ | Randeep Hooda performs the last rites of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur in Punjab

Punjab cop shoots unarmed man during scuffle 

The incident took place on Monday night on the Hebatpur road in Derabassi when an on-duty police officer shot at an unarmed civilian injuring him in the thigh. This happened when the man identified as Hitesh confronted the SI for misbehaving with his wife; however, the argument escalated and resulted in the police official firing at him. 

READ | Punjab cop shoots unarmed civilian in thigh during scuffle; victim undergoing treatment

Speaking on the same, the brother of the victim told ANI that the police party arrived and started misbehaving with them and tried to check his wife's bag who was also at the spot. He further claimed that the officers were drunk and fired in an inebriated state. 

READ | Punjab cop who shot at unarmed civilian suspended, BJP hits out at AAP govt

On the other hand, a policeman who was also at the spot refuted the claims and said, "We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform." The victim who sustained a bullet injury in his leg is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

READ | PSEB 12th result 2022 likely today: List of websites to check Punjab board class 12 result

(Image: Republic/Facebook)

READ | Agnipath row: Punjab CM agrees to Congress' demand for resolution against scheme
Tags: Punjab Police, Bhgawant Mann, Punjab news
First Published:
COMMENT