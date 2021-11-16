Punjab: Cops Foil Bid To Free Man From Custody, Two Held

Two people were arrested from outside the District Courts Complex in Moga for an alleged attempt to take a criminal away from police custody.

The Moga police was to produce Harjinder Singh, alias Raju, in the court for hearing on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Jajji (24), a resident of Moga; and Jaspreet Singh, alias Preet (31), of Faridkot, police said.

Police have also recovered a .32 bore revolver and six live cartridges, along with a motorcycle from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S S Mand said following credible inputs, police teams managed to arrest both people before they could take the criminal away.

The arrested have revealed that Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi of Faridkot, who is presently in a Faridkot jail, had asked them to help Harjinder escape from police custody, said the SSP, adding that they all are close aides of gangster Satinder Brar, alias Goldy Brar, who is presently residing in Canada.

All accused persons have criminal records, he said.

SSP Mand said antecedents of Jaspreet are being verified.

