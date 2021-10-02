Punjab DGP Reviews Security Situation, Says State Police Ready To Face Any Challenge

Punjab Police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday said the force has been doing a great job on the counter-terrorism front and is ready to meet any challenge.

Ahead of the festive season, Sahota, who chaired a high-level meeting at the police intelligence headquarters at SAS Nagar, also asked officials to remain vigilant at all times to counter anti-national elements, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the director general of police (DGP) reviewed the current security scenario in Punjab. ADGP Varinder Kumar, ADGP Internal Security R N Dhoke and ADGP Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad also attended the meeting, the statement said.

Recently, grenades, RDX-laden tiffin boxes and arms and ammunition have been recovered from different places in Punjab, signalling major attempts by anti-national elements to disturb the law and order in the state.

After the briefing with senior officers from the internal security wing, Sahota said that the Punjab Police has been doing a great job on the counter-terrorism front, has busted various terror modules and arrested those involved.

"The situation in the state is absolutely peaceful and the Punjab Police is ready for any challenge," he said.

With the festive season around the corner, the DGP stressed the need to intensify vigil against anti-national elements and directed intelligence officers to stay alert round the clock.

He gave clear instructions to officers to not let anyone take the law in their hands.

Any person indulging in violent activities should be dealt with firmly and criminal cases registered immediately, he said.

Sahota also appealed to the people of Punjab to always remain alert and immediately report to the police if they find anything suspicious lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses and restaurants etc.

"People can inform the police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers," he said.

