Mohali Gang Rape Case: Punjab Government Forms An All Women SIT For Investigation

Law & Order

DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Mohali Gang rape case

Written By Tejinder Singh Sodhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohali gang rape

DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the January 7 gang-rape case in which a woman had reported that she was raped by two youth in their early twenties on the evening of January 7, 2020, in Mohali.

The SIT is headed by ASP Mohali City-1 Ashwani Gotyal, with SI Meenu Huda and L/Ct. Amanjeet Kaur as its other members, with ADGP Women & Child Affairs Gurpreet Deo to personally oversee the investigation, according to a police spokesperson.

Deo today visited the scene of the crime and met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions related to the case with the SIT members. The victim had provided valuable information to the police, said Deo, adding that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest.

Mohali rape case

The case was registered as per FIR No. 20 dated January 8, 2020, u/s 376 IPC, PS Mataur, SAS Nagar. The victim had been working for the past one year as Home Care Attendant for a local company that provided nursing assistance to medically ill persons at their residences.  She had been on night call from 8 pm on January 7 to 8 am on January 8 at the residence of a client at Chandigarh. On the evening of 7th January, at around 7 pm, she took an auto from her residence in Mohali to travel to Chandigarh. However, the auto driver, along with his accomplice, took her to an abandoned area near YPS Chowk, Mohali, where they committed the crime.

Published:
