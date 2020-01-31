Punjab Bans Sale Of Online Lottery Schemes To Keep Check On Illegal Sale

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday banned the sale of all types of online lottery schemes in the state. This step was taken to check illegal lottery sales in the guise of an online lottery.

Punjab Govt. prohibits the sale of online lotteries

The Cabinet also gave a nod to the prohibition of the sale of computerised and online lotteries marketed and operated through vending machines, terminals and electronic machines. The ban will also be imposed on the selling, organising, conducting or promoting of online scheme tickets through the internet by any State within the Indian territory or by a foreign country.

"The ban on 'Online Lottery Schemes', under section 5 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998, would not only check the spread of illegal lottery business, which was proliferating under the guise of online lotteries but also give a boost to the state's tax and non-tax revenue", said an official spokesperson after a meeting of the Cabinet.

The Directorate of Lotteries has been asked to liaise with the police authorities to curb the illegal lotteries in the state of Punjab, and ADGP Law and Order has been appointed as nodal officer to initiate action against these illegal lotteries. The Punjab Government is of the firm decision that, the online lottery schemes draws must be completely banned in order to conduct the draws of paper lottery scheme properly and enhance the state's revenue on this account.

Mumbai crime branch raids illegal online lottery centres

A similar incident was reported in a different city, almost a month back where six people were arrested for allegedly operating illegal online lottery centres in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai. Cash worth Rs.18,380 was seized from their possession. According to unit IV of the crime branch, a raid operation was conducted in three illegal lottery centres in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi area bassed on a tip-off.

(with inputs from ANI)