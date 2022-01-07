Punjab Govt Submits Report To MHA On PM Security Breach: 'Protesters Gathered Suddenly'

In a key development, sources told Republic TV that Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Affairs. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses during the PM's Ferozepur rally on December 5. As per sources, the state government has informed the Centre that the protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly.

Moreover, Tewari assured that the committee will submit its detailed report within the next three days. A day earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that the farmers who blocked the road had "no concrete information" that PM Modi's convoy was going to pass through. Maintaining that the threat to the PM's life seems "concocted", it accused him of trying to cover up the failure of his rally. The MHA has already formed a three-member committee comprising Cabinet Secretariat Secretary (Security) Sudhir Kumar Saxena, IB Joint Director Balbir Singh and SPG IG S Suresh to inquire into the lapses.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.