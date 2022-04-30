Punjab Govt Transfers Patiala IG, SSP, And SP After Clashes; FIR Against 'pro-Khalistanis'

A day after holding an urgent meeting with DGP and other senior officials over the Patiala violence incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pulled up the DGP regarding the clashes in Patiala and further ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. Following this, the Chief Minister has also taken action against the officers responsible for the breakdown of the law and order situation and further ordered the transfer of several police officers serving in Patiala.

As per latest reports, three police officers of the Punjab government have been replaced including Patiala IG Rakesh Agrawal, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, and Patiala SP Harpal Singh. Furthermore, they have been replaced by Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deepak Paril, and Wazir Singh respectively.

The senior police officers were transferred on the directions of the CM with immediate effect in regard to their inaction during the Patiala violence. This came after CM Mann after a meeting with the officials ordered an inquiry and further directed the officials to nab the culprits at the earliest. He also directed the DGP to keep a close watch on the law and order situation in the area. Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure with the violent outbreaks.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," CM Mann said in a tweet.

On the other hand, as the police are presently investigating the matter, an FIR has been registered against the Pro-Khalistan elements in Patiala and attempts are being made to identify the people through video footages. Raids are also on to nab them.

Internet services suspended in Patiala

Following the developments on Friday, the Punjab Home Ministry has suspended internet services in Patiala. As directed in the statement, mobile internet services, SMS services, and dongle services, except for voice calls, will remain suspended on April 30, 2022, from 9.30 AM to 6 PM.

Notably, the actions came following the massive clash that broke out on Friday morning between the followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations in Patiala.



Image: PTI