Punjab Govt's New Order For Traffic Violators Mandates Community Services Along With Fines

Adopting a unique approach to bring down traffic violations, the AAP-led Punjab government has included a new form of punishment for any person who is reported violating traffic rules. As per the new clause, anyone who is seen violating traffic rules will not just pay a fine but will also land up in schools or in hospitals.

Notably, the move comes at a time when the police continue to ensure that people don't violate traffic rules; however, some still tend to jump red lights putting many lives at risk. Hence, to ensure that people pay heed to the repeated appeals, the AAP government in its new approach will mandate violators to pay a fine and further provide community services as a punishment.

An advisory has also been issued by the Punjab State Transport Department listing a series of guidelines for people. It has also been approved by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As a part of the advisory, in cases including 'overspeeding' and 'drunk driving', people will not only pay fines but will also teach school students and provide services in hospitals.

Coming to the details, while violators will be mandated to teach students for at least 2 hours about traffic rules, they can also provide necessary help at hospitals as suggested by doctors. Some may also opt for blood donation. However, they will have the option to choose their punishment according to convenience.

In addition to this, fines for violating traffic rules have been increased to toughen actions against offenders.

Delhi Police's take on traffic violations

On the other hand, adopting yet another creative step to create awareness about traffic rules, the Delhi Police has resorted to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor's iconic character 'Poo'.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the Delhi Police have shared a short clip referring to people who break traffic rules. With Poo's face placed on the red light, the video shows her saying the famous dialogue - "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha."

Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

(Image: PTI)