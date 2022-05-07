Punjab Govt's Plea Against Tajinder Bagga Adjourned By High Court, Next Hearing On May 10

In a key development, the hearing of a petition filed by the Punjab government regarding the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in the Punjab & Haryana High Court has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 10. The BJP leader was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon residence on Friday night and was released and allowed to head home.

"A petition was filed by Punjab Govt yesterday (in Punjab & Haryana HC). Matter has been adjourned to Tuesday, 10th May because it was the matter of a different Bench. So, the matter will be heard again on Tuesday", Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain representing Delhi Police informed ANI.

"I said yesterday, in view of & in the execution of search warrants issued by the competent court of law in Delhi, we had taken Bagga into our custody & taken him to Delhi. His medical examination was conducted he was produced in court. The court released him & allowed him to go home," ASG Jain added.

Tajinder Bagga arrest

After the Punjab Police team took Bagga away in the morning, his father filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station alleging the BJP leader had been abducted. The Delhi Police had filed an FIR and its inspector Antariksh approached the Dwarka court for a search warrant.

Pritpal Singh Bagga, the father of arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, alleged that Punjab Police personnel barged into his Delhi home in the early hours of Friday and dragged his son away without providing a proper reason. However, Punjab Police said they had sent a notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he refused to respond.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tajinder Bagga has been very vocal against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media. He came under AAP's scanner over a tweet against Kejriwal over the latter's remarks regarding the film, The Kashmir Files.

(Image: ANI)