Punjab, Haryana HC Rap Punjab Govt Over Moosewala Murder; Question Leak Of Security Docs

In the wake of Sidhu Moosewala's shocking murder, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday questioned the Bhagwant Mann government on how secret documents pertaining to the security withdrawals were leaked. The HC's question came when it was hearing a petition filed by Akali leader Veer Singh Lopoke.

A day before his murder, the AAP government had highlighted its 'crackdown on VIP culture' on social media and had announced that it downgraded the security cover of the late Congress leader. “AAP’s government in Punjab is a government of the Aam Aadmi, not of VIPs,” the party had tweeted, highlighting how the security cover of 424 persons including several former police officers, MLAs, and others including Sidhu Moosewala had been scaled down.

According to Punjab Government sources, Sidhu Moosewala’s cover was reduced from four personnel to two. The late singer’s brother has claimed that this was done despite the knowledge that the Bishnoi gang (which now claims responsibility for the murder) was threatening Moosewala. The next hearing on Akali Dal's petition will take place on June 02.

Apart from the Akali leader's plea, the Punjab Home Secretary has also written to the Punjab and Haryana High Court registrar requesting a judicial probe into the singer's killing. The Punjab Government has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a sitting Judge to hold an inquiry into the murder.

"I've been directed to convey the request of Punjab CM for Chief Justice, Punjab & Haryana High Court to get conducted an enquiry headed by a sitting Judge of High Court in this regard. I request you to place this case before Chief Justice for getting this matter inquired into by a sitting Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court," the Registrar General, Punjab & Haryana HC said.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

In a fatal attack, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have formed an SIT to probe the murder of the 28-year-old singer. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that culprits will be brought to justice and has appealed for peace in the state.