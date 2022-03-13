Punjab HC Urges Centre To Specify Age Criterion For Couples In Live-in Relationships

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Centre to clarify its stand in cases pertaining to live-in couples not being eligible to get married owing to the age factor and are seeking protection of life and liberty. Acknowledging the absence of law and statutory provisions to regulate such relationships across India, the Punjab HC mentioned that the judiciary is being flooded with similar demands by couples in live-in relationships.

It is pertinent to note that while a person legally becomes an adult at the age 18 years under the Majority Act, 1875, the age for marriage, as per law, is 21. Therefore, Justice Amol Rattan Singh demanded a reply from the Centre in this regard, while admitting that refusal to grant protection is rather difficult in due course of legal proceedings.

"...what is proposed, to try and ensure that many adolescents with impressionable minds (not actually fully matured though they otherwise, technically, are of the age of majority in terms of the aforesaid Act), do not start living together and later start regretting such decisions, obviously also causing trauma to their parents and family," the judge noted.

It is to be noted that the Punjab HC, during a hearing in the matter on March 7, was informed that an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 is tabled as Bill before the Parliament. The proposal is to scrap down marriageable age for females to 21 years of age, like that of an eligible male in the country.

Referring to the impending Bill before the Parliament, the Punjab HC's order read, "...as regards to live-in relationships, no such Bill has been introduced so far."

"...the problem which is now coming up before courts are that adolescents between the ages of 18 and 21 years of age are coming up seeking protection of life and liberty upon being live-in relationships/or seeking to be in live-in relationships with protection granted to them," the order read.

"No Act governs any such relationship and once a person has attained majority in terms of the Majority Act, 1875, (i.e. 18 years of age), it would be difficult for a court to refuse such protection, and therefore the Union of India (in the Ministry concerned) would file a response to the aforesaid predicament...,' the order further stated.