Punjab Illegal Sand Mining: ED Arrests Close Aides Of CM Charanjit Channi's Nephew

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday nabbed two close aides of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in cases linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state. The arrests came after the central agency conducted multiple raids on his nephew's properties escalating tensions just ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Issuing his first response to the raids, the Punjab CM dubbed the situation as 'political vendetta to target Congressmen', adding that a similar "pattern" was used in West Bengal during the assembly polls in the state.

"It is nothing but a political vendetta against me. The same pattern of CD rates was seen during the Bengal elections. As polls are nearing in Punjab, the ED has swung into action. They are now targeting me and my ministers. This is not good for democracy," Punjab CM Channi told reporters outside his Punjab residence.

It is pertinent to note that the ED has initiated a case against CM Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, as a part of the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining.

The FIR copy, as accessed by Republic TV, revealed that Honey has been booked under sections 21(1), 4(1) Mines and Minerals (Regulations of development) Act, 1957 and Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged as ED officials continued to raid 10 different locations in Punjab, including Honey's residence in Homeland Heights in Mohali.

BJP uses 'pet agencies' to malign Congress govt: Alka Lamba

Reiterating CM Channi's remarks on ED raids on his nephew's properties, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Tuesday issued a televised statement, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of using "pet agencies" to malign the Congress-ruled states. Stressing that the Centre under PM Narendra Modi is currently fretting with the Punjab Congress' increasing popularity, the ex-Aam Admi Party MLA also added that the Congress has previously thwarted such attempts and "will do it again".

"Be it West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, or Maharashtra, we have often seen the frequent use of ED, CBI and IT as a political weapon to subdue the opposition. The current ED raid in Punjab just ahead of the Assembly elections is just BJP's way of saving their face before losing the battle. Earlier, there were attempts to defame CM Channi's government. This can be seen in two ways, either BJP is scared or taken aback by increasing popularity of Punjab's Congress government," Alka Lamba, Congress leader and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

"BJP is back to its usual methods to malign the same of Congress govt of Punjab using its pet agencies. Congress party has previously also failed their agendas driven by the undue use of power and baseless propaganda and will do it again," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the charges against CM Channi's nephew come as Punjab is set to conduct its general elections for 117 seats on February 20. The vote counting will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations is scheduled until January 28.

