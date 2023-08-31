Punjab: ISI-backed Khalistani Module Busted, Six Arrested

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with SAS Nagar police have arrested six associates of ISI-backed Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala. All the arrested accused persons were allegedly involved in criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity and inter-state nexus of weapons.

Officials recovered five pistols along with 20 live cartridges from the possession of the six arrested in the case.

Police said that the AGTF team nabbed the six accused from Zirakpur area in Mohali when they were travelling in a Hyundai Verna car and recovered five pistols along with 20 live cartridges from their possession.

The arrested accused Arshveer Singh was wanted by Punjab police for his involvement in a Patiala double murder case, wherein two youths were stabbed to death in April this year.

Shedding light on the case, AIG, AGTF, Sandeep Goel said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, aides of Khalistani terrorist Rinda, were planning to commit crimes in the state. The accused were getting instructions from Rinda to carry out terror activities in Punjab.”

“Earlier, Sunny and Arshveer were caught by the Special Cell of Delhi police and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January 2023,” Goel further informed, adding, “The duo got back to doing illegal activities after coming out on bail.”

Further investigation in connection to the case is underway.