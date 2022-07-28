Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi's Police Remand Extended By 4-days In NSUI Leader's Murder Case

In a recent development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged 'mastermind' of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, has now been sent to 4 days of police custody in Punjab's Muktsar in connection to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Ranjit Rana’s murder case. Notably, Bishnoi who was already in police custody till July 28 in connection to the concerned case, a Muktsar court has extended his police custody for additional 4 days.

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the Malout court in the Muktsar district on Thursday by the Punjab police as his police custody was about to end. According to the preliminary information, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody has been extended further by the court and now he has been sent to 4-day police remand. It is pertinent to mention that earlier on July 21, the Malout court sent the alleged 'mastermind' of Sidhu Moosewala's murder in 7-day police custody in connection to Ranjit Rana’s murder case.

NSUI leader Ranjit Rana's murder case

A 37-year-old and a Malout resident, Ranjit Singh Rana was killed in October 2020 when he was travelling with his pregnant wife to Aulakh hamlet in Muktsar district in a car. Notably, Rana was shot while in the car by four individuals who were thought to be linked to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, killing him instantly.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in July, Bihsnoi was also sent to police remand by an Amritsar court in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case. Kandowalia was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar last year and Bishnoi is suspected to be the ‘main conspirator’.

Bishnoi's father moves to SC over his custody to Punjab police

On June 27, Lawrence Bishnoi's father filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the orders passed by the Delhi Court and Mansa Court granting Bishnoi's custody to the police. According to his father, Bishnoi was not getting a lawyer in the Mansa Court of Punjab as the bar had refused his lawyer to appear in the court.

Apart from that, Bishnoi's father also claimed that there was an old order of the Supreme Court stating that Bishnoi should not be taken to Punjab further adding that despite this, he was taken to the state and is kept under police custody. Levelling these claims, his father also demanded that the matter should be heard in the SC and he can be also questioned in Delhi. Notably, this came at the time when Lawrence Bishnoi had already alleged to have a threat to his life in Punjab as he claimed earlier that he can be killed in a fake police encounter.