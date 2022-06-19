Punjab: Ludhiana STF Arrests 6 People In Drug Smuggling Case; 4.2 Kg Heroin Seized

In a major success, the Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab's Ludhiana has made a huge recovery of narcotic substances and arrested six people, including a woman, in connection.

According to the reports, the Ludhiana STF has recovered a total of about 4.2 Kg of heroin, a banned drug, in different cases of drug smuggling in Punjab. As per the officials, the STF team received initial information and tip from its own source, following which they conducted raids to bust the network. The agency intercepted the drug route as they established several checkpoints. Initially, the STF arrested two people along with a substantial amount of heroin from their possession. After the interrogation and further investigation, the agency arrested four others. The total recovery of the narcotic substance, as reported by the officials, is 4.2 Kg.

Police have started further investigation into the matter and a trying to ascertain from where the drug came and where it was going. It is pertinent to mention that since Punjab is a border state, drugs are smuggled from Pakistan through various routes including drones. Punjab police will also investigate from the angle of narco-terrorism, whether the drug was smuggled from Pakistan or not.

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Amritsar carrying nearly 10 Kg of Heroin

Earlier in May, the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier troops shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side in the Amritsar border area and brought it only to find out that it was carrying packets suspected to contain heroin in a bag. Informing from its official Twitter handle, BSF Punjab Frontier said that they recovered 9 packets from the Pakistani drone which they shot down, stating further that these packets are suspected to have heroin weighing 10.67 kilograms.

