Punjab: Major Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled; Over 100 Kg Heroin Seized At Indo-Pak Border

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Customs Department have launched a massive operation to bust narcotics rackets across the country further recovering over 100 kg of heroin and other narcotic substances. Following the Shaheen Bagh drug bust by NCB, another similar seizure has been reported from Amritsar.

As informed by Rahul Nangare, Commissioner of Customs, Amritsar in a press conference, the officials seized over 100 kg of heroin worth around Rs 500 crore in the international market. The officials located a truck near the Attari border in Amritsar on Sunday that was allegedly coming from Afghanistan via Pakistan and had the consignment concealed.

As stated by the official, the heroin was hidden in a liquorice root (mulethi) and was being imported from Afghanistan by a Delhi-based individual. Notably, the seizure was carried out in a joint operation by the Customs Department and the BSF after receiving certain inputs.

After locating the truck, all the goods were subjected to X-ray scanning following which the officers noticed certain irregular spots and started opening the bags. After finding small cylindrical wooden logs (not mulethi), the officers broke the logs and further found machine-made cavities filled with powdery substances. The substances were later tested separately by both Customs and BSF officials and it proved to be narcotic material.

Notably, this comes at a time when another Afghanistan-linked drug racket was busted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered a massive drug consignment worth around Rs 300 crore. Smugglers from Afghanistan, which is a hotbed of narcotics smuggling, had in past made several attempts to smuggle narcotics into India via Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and other states.

There have also been evident reports of the money earned from the smuggling used for terror activities.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust

In one of the major recent narcotics seizures, the NCB, Delhi Unit, on Thursday, April 28, busted an India-Afghanistan drug syndicate further recovering around 50 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore from a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh.

Along with the contraband, Rs 30 lakh of cash and 47 kilograms of some other narcotics substance, concealed in a tree trunk, which is yet to be identified, were also recovered by the team. While the NCB and investigating agencies are probing a hawala money connection, the recent drug haul in Kandla is also being looked into.

(Image: Republic)