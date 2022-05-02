Punjab Min On SFJ Threat To CM Mann: 'Whether In India Or Abroad, None Will Be Spared'

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in a tough response to the threat from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to CM Bhagwant Mann said, whether in India or abroad, no one will be spared. Earlier on May 2, in an exclusive newsbreak by Republic TV anti-India group SFJ warned CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Viresh Bhawra of dire consequences if action is taken against Khalistani supporters in the Patiala clashes.

Cheema in a stern message said, "People trying to violate law will be acted upon by the Punjab Government. No matter if the guilty is in India or abroad, tough action will be taken against them. No one will be spared. It is the responsibility of the state government to maintain law and order."

On May 2, SFJ's founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu warned of severe consequences and issued an open threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Viresh Bhawra in case action is taken against Khalistani supporters accused in the Patiala violence case. He was seen in a video stoking communal tensions and claiming Sikhs gave a fitting response to 'Hindu extremists' in Patiala and also warned Mann and Bhawra of facing severe reactions if they walked on the same line as that of the late CM Beant Singh.

Clashes in Patiala

Violence erupted in Patiala on April 29 after the members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and Some Khalistani supporters came against each other leaving four people injured outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. The members of the group espousing a separate nation of Khalistan were seen brandishing swords and sticks taking on the members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) followed by stone pelting from both sides. The clashes resulted in an imposition of curfew and the transfer of three police officers - SSP Nanak Singh, IGP Rakesh Agrawal and SP Harpal Singh.

SFJ's attempt to disrupt PM's rally during Punjab Polls

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab, Prime Minister Modi's rally on January 5 in Ferozepur was cancelled after the his convoy was forced to stay over a bridge for a long time due to a security breach. Around 30-km from Hussainiwala, PM's cavalcade was blocked by some protestors leading him to stay-put on the bridge for 15-20 minutes. The responsibility for this intervention was taken by SFJ's Pannu.

