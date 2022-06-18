Last Updated:

Miscreants Vandalise Ludhiana Railway Station; CCTV Footage Shows Rods, Sticks Used

A group of 50-60 miscreants attacked the Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and vandalised the public property with sticks and rods. Police have detained four.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services, a group of miscreants attacked the Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and vandalised public property. Republic Media Network has accessed the CCTV footage of the incident, wherein a group of 50-60 miscreants stormed into the Ludhiana railway station and started vandalising it.

As per the visuals, normal business was being carried out at the Ludhiana station when people suddenly started running in fear. Moments after this, a group of 50-60 people were seen randomly and vehemently damaging public property with rods and sticks.

These people who were creating mayhem and chaos at Punjab's Ludhiana station, came with their faces covered. They broke the glass window panes and ticket counters and also damaged the dustbins. These agitators also removed the installed benches on the railway's platform and threw them on the railway tracks. Not only were they vandalising public property but they also damaged the railway offices at the station.

The police have now detained four people pertaining to this incident, however, no direct link between this event of vandalism and the Agnipath scheme has been established yet. 

However, this vandalism at the Ludhiana railway station comes following several similar incidents that were carried out against the Agnipath scheme where even trains were set on fire. 

