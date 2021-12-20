Punjab: Pakistan Nationalist Apprehended By BSF In Gurdaspur, Currency & Phone Recovered

A Pakistani nationalist has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans near the international border with Pakistan in Punjab. The man has been captured in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area with Pakistan currency, mobile phone and earphones along with a phone charger. Important to mention that the incident took place near Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

The BSF is currently conducting further investigation. With polls approaching in the state, back to back untoward incidents are taking place. Recently in December, Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district.

Earlier attempts by Pakistan to create unrest in Punjab

Thwarting a terror bid last week, Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district. The Police had registered a case against unidentified people and initiated an investigation. The recovery of explosives was made in village Salimpur Afghana in Gurdaspur. It is pertinent to mention here that the area shares an international border with Pakistan.

Recently on November 20, a second bomb rigged in a tiffin box was recovered in the state's Firozpur area. Reportedly, a grenade packed in a box was found on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway. The bomb disposal squad had acted promptly and taken up the initiative to work towards the disposal of the same. The Firozpur SSP had sealed the crime scene and deployed anti-sabotage teams, for investigation in the nearby areas for possible clues.

On the day of Diwali on November 5, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb that was kept concealed in the agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Firozpur district. Post investigation, the Punjab Police had apprehended three personnel in connection with the recovered bomb.

Last year, Punjab police had recovered 11 hand grenades from Gurdaspur, which were delivered through drones from Pakistan. Punjab police, along with BSF had a suspected drone moment near the international border at Gurdaspur on the intervening night of December 19 and 20. Following the drone moment, local police along with BSF officials carried out a massive search in the agriculture fields of Silach village in Gurdaspur.