Punjab Police And BSF Arrest Two For Cross-border Drug Smuggling; 31 Kg Heroin Recovered

In a major achievement in the war against narco terror, the Punjab police and the Border Security Force (BSF) through a joint operation busted a cross-border narcotics ring on January 7.

According to sources, around 31 kg of heroin was seized by the police and two people have been arrested in the drug smuggling case. The police, along with the BSF are carrying out a drive to break the chain of the handlers who have been receiving heroin consignments being sent into India.

The two smugglers are currently being interrogated by the security forces to extract more information about those sending the drugs consignments and if other locals are involved in the narco terror.

Drug smuggling in Punjab

This comes just two weeks after the BSF foiled a drug smuggling bid in Fazilka and recovered 25 kg heroin near the village Gatti Ajaib Singh on December 12, 2022. The BSF troops recovered four packets of contraband, wrapped in yellow tape at the border fence near the village. The attempt was made during dense fog near the border and the smugglers tried to take advantage of low visibility. After detecting suspicious movement along the border fence, the troops fired at the smugglers who managed to flee the spot leaving behind packets of heroin.

Punjab's Fazilka seems to be turning into a suitable location for smuggling drugs into Punjab as another consignment of 2.6 kg heroin was seized in the district on the intervening night of December 14 and 15. The Punjab Police had revealed in late December 2022, that they arrested as many as 271 drug smugglers or peddlers after registering 192 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in just a week.

From those arrests, the Police have recovered over 10 kg of heroin, 13.52 kg opium, 5.52 kg cannabis, 3.43 quintals of poppy husk, and 54,123 tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids besides Rs 17.66 lakh drug money. Sukhchain Singh Gill, Inspector General of Police had said that the police is carrying out extensive anti-drug drives on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a drug-free state.