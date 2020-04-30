Punjab Police Inducts ASI Harjeet Singh's Son Arshpreet After Discharge Post Hand-op

The Punjab Police has appointed ASI Harjeet Singh's son Arshpreet Singh as a constable. The development comes weeks after Harjeet Singh was attacked by lockdown violating savages after they were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market and had his hand chopped off with a sword. The development was shared by the DGP of Punjab Police.

SI Harjeet’s son Arshpreet Singh appointed as constable

Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab Police personally handed over the appointment letter to Harjeet Singh. Gupta remarked and asserted confidence that the Sub Inspector's son would fulfill his duties like his father.

Felt greatly pleased handing over the appointment letter of SI Harjeet Singh’s son, Arshpreet Singh, as a constable in the Punjab Police.



Am sure he will serve the people of Punjab as bravely & sincerely as his father.



Wish him all the very best! pic.twitter.com/nlE7Vmnn8m — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, doctors have discharged Harjeet Singh from the hospital on Thursday, following Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, updating that he had begun to regain use of his hand which has been re-attached.

Thanks to world class treatment & care by Director PGI & his team, our warrior SI Harjit just left for his home today.



Thank you all for your support & prayers.



We will continue to serve & support you!



Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/AUTvSvGFeX — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 30, 2020

The shocking attack on police

Some Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at 6.15 am on April 12. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with this horrific crime. Several sharp objects, automatic weapons, petrol bombs and Rs.35 lakh were recovered from the Gurudwara. The arrests were conducted under the supervision of IG Patiala Zone Jatinder Singh Aulakh. Leading politicians cutting across party lines such as Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Preneet Kaur issued a strong condemnation of this barbaric attack.

