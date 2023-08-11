Punjab Police Arrest Key Shooter Of Goru Bacha Gang, Recover Pistol

Punjab Police, on Friday, arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Dalewalia, who was the key shooter in Santokh Singh murder case . The accused Gopi Dalewalia, a resident of Dalewal village in Jalandhar, is a key shooter in the Goru Bacha gang. The police teams have also recovered one pistol along with five cartridges from his possession during arrest. The operation was carried out by Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with assistance of Moga Police.

The development came a fortnight after Punjab Police arrested three shooters identified as — Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, Aprail Singh alias Shera and Jaskaran Singh alias Karan — involved in the murder of Santokh Singh, who was killed by four assailants, who barged into his house in Moga on July 16, 2023. The cops had recovered three 0.32 caliber pistols along with 10 live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car, which was used in a crime, from their possession.

"A team of AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban along with Moga Police following reliable intel inputs have arrested Gopi Dalewalia from the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar. The accused is convicted in four criminal cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case at Goraya in 2016," says DGP Gaurav Yadav.

"Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Dallewalia and Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha are the masterminds behind this gruesome murder of Santokh Singh. Gopi was the key shooter in Santokh Singh murder case and also declared PO (proclaimed offender) in case. Police is further investigating the case regarding the gang members of Goru Bacha," says AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel.

A case was already registered against Gopi under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Moga Police Station.