Punjab Police Arrests 4 In Drone-based Arms Smuggling Bid, Seizes Arms & Rs 1.1 Cr Cash

A massive arms smuggling bid foiled by Punjab Police led to the arrest of four people on Saturday. In an ongoing anti-terrorist operation, the Counter Intelligence of state police busted cross border drone-based arms smuggling module and arrested four persons, informed Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. This was an attempt by Pakistan's ISI to create disturbance in Punjab, the DGP said.

Arms and cash seized

A huge cache of sophisticated firearms and ammunition has been recovered. Around 1 MP-4 Rifle, 17 Pistols, 10 Magazines, 700+ ammunition rounds, Rs. 1.1 crore and 500 grams of heroin have been seized by the police officials

On October 5, Punjab police busted a drone-based arms smuggling bid and arrested two people, one of whom is a prisoner. The police, based on the inputs received from the arrested people, also recovered 10 foreign-made pistols including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9mm (made in USA Beretta) along with eight spare magazines from both of them.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, currently lodged at Sub Jail Goindwal Sahib, and Rattanbir Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, out on bail.

CI Wing of #PunjabPolice busts a drone-based arms/ammunition smuggling module by arresting its two members including a prisoner who was brought on production warrant & recovered 10 foreign made pistols along with 8 spare magazines & a mobile phone. #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/FnqczibDjS — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) October 5, 2022

(Image: @DGPPunjabPolice- Twitter)