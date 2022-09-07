Punjab Police Arrests Rajasthan Man For Threatening Sidhu Moosewala's Family

On Wednesday, Punjab Police arrested a man from Rajasthan who allegedly threatened late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's family. The police are now investigating his connections with the Lawerence Bishnoi gang. This comes as Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh received a death threat in his email where the man threatened to kill him if he continued to comment against the arrested gangsters in Punjab. Following this, the late singer's family left the country.

Balkaur Singh had commented about the ongoing gang rivalry in the state and cited it as the reason for his son's death. He further clarified that his son wasn’t involved in any gang rivalry or group.

On July 5, the late Punjabi singer's father said, “Gangsters are running a parallel govt (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," reported ANI. Earlier he also said that the gangsters are taking advantage of the laws to become government guests and that the same should be used for the common masses who are working to support their families.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On August 26, Mansa Police filed an 1850-page charge sheet in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case where gangster Goldy Brar was named as the mastermind of the murder.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@Sidhu_Moosewala)