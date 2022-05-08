Punjab Police Averts Major Targeted Killing Attempt; Man Nabbed With Arms In Possession

In a key development, the Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attempt of possible target killing on Sunday and an accused has been detained in the connection to the incident. The incident took place on Saturday when a team of the Punjab police averted the murder attempt and arrested the man from the Nadiala chowk in Kharar.

The man identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of village Sindhwan in Fatehgarh Sahib was held with three pistols and other ammunition with him. As informed by the police, they have recovered two .30 caliber pistols and one .32 caliber pistol along with 10 cartridges from his possession. The accused is reported to have a criminal background and six cases involving extortion, arms act, snatching and dacoity already registered against him in the state.

Sharing further details on the incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the accused was caught on the basis of certain reliable inputs which stated that Guri Shera along with his associate identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of village Malakpur Jatta in Patiala was indulged in illicit smuggling of weapons. A case has also been registered against them at City Kharar Police Station in SAS Nagar.

The DIG also said that acting on the tip-off, police teams under the supervision of SSP SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni have apprehended Guri Shera and further recovered three pistols and ammunition from his possession.

Accused used to procure arms and ammunition from other states

During the initial probe, it has been revealed that Guri used to procure arms and ammunition from other states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and he was directed by a European-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab. The DIG also informed that the accused was paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase arms/ammunition and logistic support to commit the crime. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab, he said.

While further investigations are currently underway to unravel the conspiracy, the close aide of the accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Jony will also be nabbed soon. An FIR No. 87 dated 30-04-2022 has also been registered under sections 25 (7) & (8) of the Arms Act at Police Station City Kharar.

Image: PTI