Punjab Police Bust Inter-state Drug Cartel In Uttar Pradesh; Arrests Main Accused

Continuing its crackdown against the drug mafia in the state, the Punjab Police on Saturday busted a massive inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel and further seized a huge amount of drugs from an illegal godown in Uttar Pradesh.

While two people alleged as drug smugglers were earlier arrested by the police, the main accused identified as Ashish Vishwakarma was also nabbed by the police from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Vishwakarma, who is a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, is said to be the main supplier of drugs. He was arrested on the basis of the information taken from the two arrested smugglers.

Punjab Police busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel & recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine at an illegal godown in Saharanpur, UP: DIG Ropar Range pic.twitter.com/xJwMnYfJmf — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Speaking about the recovery of the drugs from the godown, the police team seized 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 550 tablets of Tramadol, and 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, along with 21,600 vials of Avil and 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine.

Punjab Police's major crackdown against the drug mafia

Divulging details about the major crackdown, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rupnagar Range spoke to the media and said that it is an inter-state nexus involved in supplying drugs and pharmaceutical opioids in Punjab further claiming that the chain has been broken.

Providing information about the main supplier, he added that Ashish had been involved in the illegal supply of opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala, and Ludhiana for the last five years.

DIG Bhullar also noted that the raids at the Saharanpur godown were carried out as a part of the investigation in connection with the recent recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa on July 14.

While an FIR under NDPS Act has been registered in the matter at the Badali Ala Singh Police Station in Fatehgarh Sahib, further investigations into the case are currently on.

Notably, the Punjab Police has been carrying out an extensive war against drugs in the state under the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Image: ANI