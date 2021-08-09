Last Updated:

Punjab Police Bust Major Khalistan Terror Plot; 3 Arrested, Arms Cache And IED Recovered

In a massive new development, the Punjab Police busted a major terror module with links to Khalistani outfits, barely a week ahead of Independence Day.

In a massive new development, the Punjab Police have busted a major terror module, barely a week ahead of Independence Day. The state's police have arrested three Khalistani terrorists on Monday and a huge cache of arms has been recovered from them. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab DGP revealed the pictures of the weapons and tiffin bombs recovered from the Khalistani terrorists. 

Punjab Police arrests Khalistani terrorists 

Addressing the media, the DGP informed following a search operation in a couple of villages, inputs were received and suspicious bags were found. Following that, NSG teams were called in and it was revealed that an Improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted in a children's lunch box. In addition, the investigation also revealed that the device has three mechanisms - Switch (Relay), magnetic and spring mechanism. In addition, he also informed that the presence of 2-3 kg of RDX has also been confirmed in the IED. 

Further giving out the details, the DGP stated that remote activation had also been enabled along with three detonators and a highly sophisticated IED. Moreover, the police also recovered hand grenades which multi-layer packaging. The DGP has urged people to remain vigilant and cautioned them as the terror threat continues to loom. 

"This is a very sinister and a very unfortunate development, so remain alert," the DGP stated

The Punjab Police DGP also informed that they are working with several Central agencies and also forces like to BSF in order to counter the terror threat. He also spoke about the internal security challenges faced by the agencies due to the links between pro-Khalistani groups and gangsters. 

