Punjab Police Bust Weapon Smuggling Gang In Khanna, 5 Arrested

Punjab Police, on Thursday, arrested five weapon smugglers from Khanna in Punjab and recovered firearms and magazines from their possession on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kuma (native of Rajasthan), Gautam Sharma (from Jalandhar), Rajinder Meena (native of Rajasthan), Sardar Gujjar and Takdir Singh (from MP). The police have recovered five .32 bore guns and 10 magazines along with a vehicle from the accused.

(Punjab police with arrested weapon smugglers)

According to police, it arrested the smugglers after receiving a tip-off and seized a car bearing a Rajasthan registration number. The officers said that they signaled the culprits to stop at a police naka in Khanna but they tried to evade the arrest and were nailed at the spot. The weapons were recovered from their possession after the police conducted searches of the vehicle.

"The questioning of the accused in on as the recovery suggested that it is an organised gang of weapon smuggling. The accused brought the arms from Madhya Pradesh and was designated to supply to Punjab," Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said.

Takdir is said to be the kingpin of gangs and he used to arrange weapons for smuggling in different states. The Police officer said that now the investigation is underway to verify the network of weapon smugglers in Punjab and their delivery points. He added that the gang is not restricted to Punjab or Haryana, it has been spread in different states.