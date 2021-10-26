Punjab: Police Busts Gang Of Women Snatchers Responsible For 100 Snatching Cases 

According to a statement from the District Public Relations Officer, Ludhiana, the Commissionerate of Police, disrupted a gang of women snatchers on Monday by detaining four people, including three ladies and a man, as well as confiscating gold bangles, bracelets, chain, and a fast car. According to Punjab and Haryana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the gang has perpetrated more than 100 kidnappings across the state. According to the press release, the apprehended suspects are Jeeto (60), Goga (45), Rajji (40), and Sukhchain Singh (38). According to the statement, the police have confiscated eight gold bangles, two gold bracelets, one gold chain, a car used in a crime, bogus RCs and registration plates, and other valuables from their possession.

"The gang had committed more than 100 snatchings in Ludhiana, Jalandhar rural, Amritsar, Kartarpur, Moga, Khanna, Jagraon, Hoshiarpur and as well in Haryana state", according to the statement.

Gang enticed older women by offering rides and pretending to be acquaintances

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar revealed at a press conference that Jeeto is the gang's kingpin and is facing four criminal cases in different police stations. She's also a convicted felon. Sukhchain Singh and Rajji are facing six and three counts, respectively, and one case has already been filed against Goga. According to the statement, Jeeto, Goga, and Rajji used to entice older women by offering them rides or engaging them in friendly conversation, claiming to be acquaintances or relatives.

Bhullar told the media, "CIA staff-1 was entrusted to nab the accused following which the team conducted the probe of such cases in a professional manner and zeroed in on the accused by getting sufficient details about their activities".

He said that after receiving the information, he set up a trap in Goanspur village, Malerkotla district, and caught the suspects. The gang had been involved in 11 such occurrences throughout the city police jurisdiction, according to the Commissioner of Police, and all of the cases had been solved. Bhullar praised the CIA staff-1 team and said that the cops who busted the gang will receive appreciation certificates.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI